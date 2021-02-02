South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 2,548 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

1 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 456 309 with 2 548 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, 235 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 59, Free State 16 , Gauteng 51, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, North West 33, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 64 which brings the total to 44 399 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 306 022, representing a recovery rate of 89%.

