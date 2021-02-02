Malawi: Senior Chief Chiwalo of Phalombe Dies

2 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

One of the prominent chiefs in the country, Senior Chief Chiwalo of Phalombe District has died after a long illness.

In the statement, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development disclosed that Senior Chief Chiwalo, born Lameck Muheya Phiri, died on Monday, February 1 2021 at Zomba Central Hospital due to Bilateral Prostate Hypertrophy.

The statement further reads: "He was born on 15th March 1934 and was installed as Group Village Head (GVH) Chiwalo on 15th March 1952. He was elevated to Sub Traditional Authority in 1997, and then he became a Traditional Authority (T/A) in 2004. The chief was promoted to Senior Chief Chiwalo in 2013."

He is survived by a wife and six children.

Burial is on Wednesday at his Dindi Headquarters, Swang'oma Ward, Phalombe North East Constituency.

Senior Chief Chiwalo becomes the seventh chief to die in the year 2021.

