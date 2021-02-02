South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Northern Cape Dam Water Levels

press release

Water storage in the Northern Cape Province is currently at 106.2% full or at 155.4million cubic meters. The full water storage capacity of the province is 147.3 million cubic meters. Water levels of the two largest rivers in the Northern Cape, namely, Lower Vaal and Orange River systems are on the rise. Lower Vaal is at 74.98% and the Orange River is at 98.2% full.

The Vaal Dam is 74.98% and increasing, it has an inflow of 94m3/s and releasing 17.6m m3/s. Bloemhof Dam is 104.6% full with a release of 201.3 m3/s. the Vanderkloof Dam is 104.4% full and spilling at 314 m3/s.

Gariep Dam has increased to 106.63% with an inflow of 7 100 m3/s. and will consequently further increase water levels of the Vanderkloof Dam which is currently at 104.4%. Upstream of Gariep Dam, Eskom is running 642 m3/s of water through its turbines.

The Douglas Storage Weir in the Vaal River is overflowing at 130.8% and spilling at 530 m3/s.

The Boegoeberg storage weir in the Orange River this week is at 26.548 million m3/s. or 128.8% full. The full supply capacity of the storage weir is 16.245 million m3/s.

Spitskop Dam in the Harts River is 112% full and spilling at 32.6 m3/s.

The Vaalharts Weir in the Vaal River is at 87.5% and spilling at 230 m3/s.

The Karee Dam which is the only storage Dam in the Northern Cape and serves the town of Calvinia is currently at 44.7% full.

Irrigation and livestock farmers, mining and recreation activities along the Lower Vaal and Orange River systems are warned to stay clear of the possibly flooding rivers, remove livestock, water pipes and other working equipment out of the water to avoid damage to property.

Communities have also been warned to be on high alert as roads, bridges, dams and water canals in some parts of the province are flooded and should be avoided. Swimming, crossing flooded roads on foot or motor vehicles are strongly not advisable to avoid loss of human life and property.