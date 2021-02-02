Liberia: Young Liberian Humanitarian Urges Citizens to Cater to the Needy in Society

2 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — A young Liberian humanitarian has called on Liberians to cultivate the spirit of sharing, especially with the needy and vulnerable groups and institutions during these difficult times in the history of the country.

According to Miss Bernice Freeman, the welfare of vulnerable citizens, including the visually impaired, physically challenged should remain the paramount concern of not only the government, but other financially potent Liberians and philanthropic organizations operating in Liberia.

She noted that though government alone cannot do all, citizens who feel abandoned and rejected in the Liberian society should not be forgotten in the midst of a health pandemic, and huge economic constraints the country is presently faced with.

Ms. Freeman made these comments over the week end when she celebrated her birth anniversary with administrators, teachers, care takers and students at the Liberian School for the Blind in Mango Town, outside Monrovia.

She observed that Liberia remains a country faced with numerous challenges, and as such, less fortunate citizens and vulnerable groups should always be extending helping hands by those in the position to do so.

She added that Liberians and others who God has blessed should also be a blessing to others by providing goodwill offerings.

