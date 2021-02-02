Malawi: Itaye, 2 Macra Staff Charged With Abuse of Office, Yet to Take Plea

Former director general at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Godfrey Itaye has been slapped with a charge of abuse of office alongside Macra director of finance Ben Chitsonga and procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa.

Itaye was arrested at the end October 2020 on allegations of fraud when he served as director general at Macra. He was released on bail days later.

The abuse of office charge was formally slapped on the trio on Monday when they appeared before Blantyre Magistrate Court.

They are accused of authorising payment of about K8 million for the printing of party cloths for former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However they could not take plea to the charge, as their lawyer Clement Mwala said he needed to check the disclosures from the State prosecutors a to study the charge sheet first to be in a position to advise his clients on how to take plea.

Mwala asked for an adjournment " so that we can get the disclosures and peruse through."

State advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda did not object to the adjournment request and said he would serve the disclosures in the interest of a fair trial as provided by the law.

Malunda, however, said the State is ready to prosecute the case.

Acting chief resident magistrate Godfrey Balaka adjourned the case to Monday next week.

Itaye, Chitsonga and Ngalawa will be expected to take plea on that day.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman is also investigating Itaye on allegations that he changed his name from Godfrey Masina to Godfrey Itaye and also scrutinising his recruitment process at Macra during the administration of DPP.