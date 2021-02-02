Malawi: Itaye, 2 Macra Staff Charged With Abuse of Office, Yet to Take Plea

2 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Former director general at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Godfrey Itaye has been slapped with a charge of abuse of office alongside Macra director of finance Ben Chitsonga and procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa.

Itaye was arrested at the end October 2020 on allegations of fraud when he served as director general at Macra. He was released on bail days later.

The abuse of office charge was formally slapped on the trio on Monday when they appeared before Blantyre Magistrate Court.

They are accused of authorising payment of about K8 million for the printing of party cloths for former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However they could not take plea to the charge, as their lawyer Clement Mwala said he needed to check the disclosures from the State prosecutors a to study the charge sheet first to be in a position to advise his clients on how to take plea.

Mwala asked for an adjournment " so that we can get the disclosures and peruse through."

State advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda did not object to the adjournment request and said he would serve the disclosures in the interest of a fair trial as provided by the law.

Malunda, however, said the State is ready to prosecute the case.

Acting chief resident magistrate Godfrey Balaka adjourned the case to Monday next week.

Itaye, Chitsonga and Ngalawa will be expected to take plea on that day.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman is also investigating Itaye on allegations that he changed his name from Godfrey Masina to Godfrey Itaye and also scrutinising his recruitment process at Macra during the administration of DPP.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.