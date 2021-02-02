Liberia: Lofa County Wins County Meet for the First Time Since Its Establishment in 1956

Monrovia — Lofa County has won its first National County Sports Meet Trophy since the establishment of the county in 1956.

Considered as one of the favorites of the 2020/2021 National County Sports Meet, the Lofa team lived up to their fans' expectations as they edged out experienced Montserrado County in a 3-1 victory to walk away with their first ever title and L$ 1million.

The boys from Lofa had to come from behind to put a smile on the faces of their supporters with goals from James Tarpeh, Charles Isreal and Nathan Karmbor.

Alloy Brown put Montserrado in the lead on 2 minutes but James Tarpeh levelled things in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box and he converted it to goal ending the half 1-1.

Back from the break Lofa who over attack Montserrado got their second goal from Charles Isreal leg and Nathan Karmbor killed the game with a header in the 80th minute to secure the championship for the Wologisi boys as the jubilant fans could not stop celebrating inside the stance with the popular song "We Are Ready!"

Lofa coach Samuel Sumo winning the title for Lofa has set another record for himself and the tournament by breaking the deadlock for Lofa by giving the county it's first ever County meet trophy.

Coach Sumo broke the jinx for Montserrado County when he won the County Sports Meet for the county for the first time in its history in 2017 and repeated the glory in 2018.

"My mission is accomplished and I am so happy to be a part of this landmark history making event," said the Chairman of the Lofa County Sports steering Committee Momo Cyrus.

In the Kickball grand final Grand Bassa girls narrowly defeated Nimba county in a competitive and classical kickball penalty shootout to be crowned the 2020/2021 kickball champions.

The Bassa girls won the match on higher advance in the shootout after the regular seven innings ended homeless.

In the earlier kickoff match saw Margibi County defeating Lofa county kickball team were 2-1 home runs in the third place match while Margibi also won the 3rd place in football after a 4-1 victory over Grand Kru County.

Speaking at the close of the tournament Youth and Sports Minister D.Zeogar Wilson appreciated all of the sponsors, participating teams including the fans for the good spirit of unity, discipline and support to the entire tournament which led to the successful end of the Sporting festival.

Football Category Individual Award Winners

Best Goalkeeper ( Lofa County) Vannah SmithCash Prize-Twenty Five Thousand Liberian Dollars

Top Scorer (Montserrado County) Alloy BrownCash Prize-Thirty Thousand Liberian Dollars

MVP (Lofa County) James Doe TarpehCash Prize -Fifty Thousand Liberian Dollars

Best Defender( Lofa County) Orlando KerkulaCash Prize -Twenty Five Thousand Liberian Dollars

Best Coach (Montserrado County) Kollie Korvy Cash Prize -Twenty Thousand Liberian Dollars

Fair Play Award ( Grand Gedeh County)Dennis WessehCash Prize- Fifteen Thousand Liberian Dollars

Fair Play Coach (Grand Kru County) Daniel Sesley Cash Prize-Fifteen Thousand Liberian Dollars

Kickball Individual Award Winners

Best Pitcher Alane Koffa (Nimba County) Cash Prize- Twenty Fifty Thousand Liberian Dollars

Highest home Runs Grace Jimmy (Grand Bassa County)Cash Prize-Thirty Thousand Liberian Dollars

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MVP Noko Seiwon MVP(Grand Bassa County) Cash-Prize-Fifty-Thousand Liberian Dollars

Alphonso Toe Best Coach (Grand Bassa County)Cash Prize-Twenty Thousand Liberian Dollars

Kickball Champions

Grand Bassa County WinnerCash Prize-One Million Liberian Dollars

Nimba County- Second PlaceCash Prize- Five Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars

Margibi County-Third PlaceCash Prize-Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars

Football Champions

Lofa County-WinnerCash Prize- One Million Liberian Dollars

Montserrado County-Second PlaceCash Prize-Five Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars

Margibi County-Third PlaceCash-Prize-Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars