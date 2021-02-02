South Sudan: Response Scale-Up for Highly Food Insecure Areas Situation Report

press release

Juba, South Sudan — IPC results show the need for scale-up to meet extreme food insecurity.

An estimated 104,000 people are targeted in the response in six "Priority 1" counties in Jonglei, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Warrap.

People in the six counties are in urgent need of food assistance and livelihood support, WASH, health and nutrition, and protection services.

Response activities in the Priority 1 counties are constrained by reduced physical accessibility, renewed sub-national violence, lack of partner presence, and limited resources.

The COVID-19 emergency mitigation modalities such as reduced capacity in vehicles is affecting the response.

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan