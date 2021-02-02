Malawi: Dredging At Chipoka Bay to Delay Likoma Jetty Project

2 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Leonard Masauli

Ministry of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Andrew Mthiko says dredging works at Chipoka Bay in Salima will delay construction of Likoma jetty.

In an interview on Sunday, the official said they had to dredge Chipoka Bay to increase the depth of the harbour to allow the use of barges.

Dredging started in December 2020 and it is expected to be completed this month," said Mthiko.

However, according to the construction schedule, the contractor was scheduled to start installing piles to support the jetty deck in April this year.

"But due to dredging works at Chipoka and the period required to transport the pre-cast units, installing the piles might be delayed," he said.

Mthiko, however, said there is progress in pre-casting deck units, construction of camp buildings and the preparation of transport route.

The campsite in Likoma will comprise offices, storage buildings, workshops and concrete batching areas.

Sub-Traditional Authority Mwase asked government to speed up the construction of the jetty.

"People of Likoma have waited for the project for so long," he said.

People from Likoma use boats after getting off Ilala on Lake Malawi as the vessel docks 100 metres away from land.

A businessperson, Ellen Malamula, said it was dangerous to use boats to ferry people to board the ship or vice-versa.

"With the jetty, it will be safe to the ship," he said.

Besides Ilala, people of Likoma and Chizumulu islands use boats to travel to the mainland.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.