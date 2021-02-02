South Africa: Absa PMI Ticks Up in January, but Remains Subdued

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) ticked up in January, but remains subdued, and the signals from its sub-indices are a mixed bag.

In January, Absa's PMI rose to 50.9 from 50.3, the bank said on Monday. This on the surface is positive, but there is still a lot of negativity in the numbers.

"While up on the month before, the January reading is much lower than the average recorded in the final quarter of 2020. Indeed, the business activity index declined for a fourth consecutive month which points to a further loss in the recovery momentum," Absa said in a statement.

"The bout of load shedding mid-month may have weighed on production in January. In addition, the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations would have negatively affected production in the liquor and hospitality-related industries in particular," it said.

The new sales index crept up two points to 47.2, but remains below the neutral threshold of 50.

"Even with the uptick, the current level of the index continues to point to constrained demand conditions," Absa noted.

The employment index jumped almost five points to 48.6 from 43.8. But Absa cautioned that this does not mean that the manufacturing sector is adding...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Seven Dead, Dozens Injured as Angolan Police Shut Down Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.