Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwe Doesn't Have the Resources to Fight Covid'

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fazila Mahomed

Zimbabwe reported a 65% decline in positive Covid-19 cases over 72 hours. A closer inspection reveals that testing dropped by 59% over the same period amid the extension of a hard lockdown by another two weeks.

A more aggressive second wave of Covid-19 has put pressure on Zimbabwe's dysfunctional public health system, and further eroded confidence in the ability of the government to safeguard its citizens who are unable to afford private healthcare.

Health workers at major public hospitals have been embarking on sporadic strikes since 2020 because of lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) among other essentials, while the government insists that all is under control.

Authorities have accused the media of peddling falsehoods and exaggerating the coronavirus situation in the country.

Addressing journalists in the capital on 25 January, the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary, Aaron Nhepera, said: "Government has noted with deep concern the recent developments where mainstream media and individuals are spreading falsehoods on how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the nation's leadership.

"It is unacceptable and unethical to publicise falsehoods in a democratic society. Let us be reminded that such acts have the effect of causing alarm and despondency, not only to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.