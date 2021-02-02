Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwe Doesn't Have the Resources to Fight Covid'

analysis

Zimbabwe reported a 65% decline in positive Covid-19 cases over 72 hours. A closer inspection reveals that testing dropped by 59% over the same period amid the extension of a hard lockdown by another two weeks.

A more aggressive second wave of Covid-19 has put pressure on Zimbabwe's dysfunctional public health system, and further eroded confidence in the ability of the government to safeguard its citizens who are unable to afford private healthcare.

Health workers at major public hospitals have been embarking on sporadic strikes since 2020 because of lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) among other essentials, while the government insists that all is under control.

Authorities have accused the media of peddling falsehoods and exaggerating the coronavirus situation in the country.

Addressing journalists in the capital on 25 January, the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary, Aaron Nhepera, said: "Government has noted with deep concern the recent developments where mainstream media and individuals are spreading falsehoods on how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the nation's leadership.

"It is unacceptable and unethical to publicise falsehoods in a democratic society. Let us be reminded that such acts have the effect of causing alarm and despondency, not only to the...