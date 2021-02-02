South Africa: Leadership in Question (Part 10) - What We Can Learn From Chris Hani's Qualities

analysis

Chris Hani has a unique place in liberation history, a martyr not dissimilar to Che Guevara, and like Guevara, his qualities tend to be lost in the romantic fervour that attaches to his name. It is important that we clearly identify the qualities of Hani that won him great respect, as we advance models of leadership for people to emulate.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

"We have always lived the ANC in our camps. We have dreamt about the ANC. There was no other life for us except the African National Congress. Let us make it a strong organisation. Let us build our Party because it is the alliance of the ANC and the Party which made the army what it is." - Extract from an undated speech by Chris Hani addressing an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) camp in exile, transcribed from a video given to the author by Zeph Makgetla, formerly head of the ANC video unit.

I do not know many people in the ANC or SACP who would speak like this, as Hani did in addressing an MK camp. He often expressed himself passionately and often used words like dream or love (notably when...