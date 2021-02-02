South Africa: Leadership in Question (Part 10) - What We Can Learn From Chris Hani's Qualities

1 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Raymond Suttner

Chris Hani has a unique place in liberation history, a martyr not dissimilar to Che Guevara, and like Guevara, his qualities tend to be lost in the romantic fervour that attaches to his name. It is important that we clearly identify the qualities of Hani that won him great respect, as we advance models of leadership for people to emulate.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

"We have always lived the ANC in our camps. We have dreamt about the ANC. There was no other life for us except the African National Congress. Let us make it a strong organisation. Let us build our Party because it is the alliance of the ANC and the Party which made the army what it is." - Extract from an undated speech by Chris Hani addressing an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) camp in exile, transcribed from a video given to the author by Zeph Makgetla, formerly head of the ANC video unit.

I do not know many people in the ANC or SACP who would speak like this, as Hani did in addressing an MK camp. He often expressed himself passionately and often used words like dream or love (notably when...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Seven Dead, Dozens Injured as Angolan Police Shut Down Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.