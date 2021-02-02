Malawi: Ex-Escom Bosses Chiwaya, Namandwa Plead Not Guilty to Fraud Charges

2 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) chief executive officer (CEO) Allexon Chiwaya and director of human resource and administration Daphter Namandwa have pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of fraud and abuse of office.

The two appeared before Blantyre Magistrate Court after they were arrested in August, 2020.

The abuse of the public resources happened during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The two are being accused of abuse of office after instructing a transport manager at Escom to hand over a Toyota Hilux registration number BU7249 between April 2019 and July 2020 to DPP officials for use instead if the company itself.

The State is also accusing them of fraud and facts of the charge says the two deceived the finance department to put money in a Puma fuel card between 2018 to 2020 purportedly to be used for Escom public events when in actual sense the card was being used by DPP members for political party purposes.

Chiwaya took plea in the absence of his lawyer Enock Chibwana - a former Ombudsman - who was engaged with another matter at the High Court in Lilongwe.

But Namandwa had no lawyer and indicated that he will approach the Legal Aid Bureau for representation, claiming he cannot afford a private practice attorney.

State prosecutors led by Dzikondianthu Malunda said they were ready to start parade six witnesses on the charge of abuse of office.

The matter has been adjourned to February 26 but the court has since imposed conditions to the bail of the two accused persons following the request from the State.

Among some of the bail conditions the court imposed include that the two must surrender their travel documents, report to the State Advocate offices in Blantyre once a month and surrender a surety worth K200 000.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.