Morocco: American Recognition of Moroccanness of Sahara, Major Turning Point for Peace and Stability in Whole Region (Italian Experts)

Rome — The American decision recognizing the full and entire sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara marked a major turning point which heralds better prospects in terms of promoting peace, stability, investment and economic integration throughout the region, noted leading Italian political scientists, academics and journalists.

In articles published in the Esteri edition of the Italian magazine Formiche for the month of February, these Italian experts analyzed the far reaching and positive consequences of the American decision as a highly important act for the settlement of the regional dispute over the Sahara, highlighting the support of the United States for the autonomy initiative proposed by Morocco as the sole basis for a final solution to this issue.

In this edition devoted to Morocco, these experts also discussed the central role of the Kingdom in the peace process in the Middle East, its commitment in the fight against terrorism and its leadership in the promotion of interfaith dialogue.

Journalist Massimiliano Boccolini wrote that "the conflict over the Sahara is about to end" after the American decision and the support expressed by the United States for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco and considered to be the only credible and achievable basis for ending this regional dispute.

"The blocking of the El Guerguarat crossing last November, decided by the "Polisario" front to interrupt commercial movement between Morocco and Mauritania, triggered a counterproductive mechanism for the separatist group based in Tindouf, Algeria", wrote the journalist.

For his part, the former Italian deputy, Khalid Chaouki said that "the Sahara region is today a zone of great interest for international investors because it is a gateway to the African continent", stressing that Morocco has devoted enormous resources to the development of the region, as evidenced by the projects and investments provided for in the 2016-2021 development plan for the southern provinces.

Under the title, "Morocco, an example of moderation", Italian university professor, Paolo Branca stressed that Morocco represents "an example of moderation and respect for minorities", recalling the signature in January 2016, of a Declaration in Marrakech on the rights of religious minorities in the Islamic world, and the visit to the Kingdom of Pope Francis.

As for the journalist of the Gedi group, Karima Moual, she called on Italy to follow the American example in its relations with the Kingdom, highlighting the great progress made in Morocco, thanks to insightful choices which position the Kingdom both as an exception of stability in the region and among the countries which have succeeded in developing a very dynamic market and economy.

For their part, the journalist and expert Carlo Panella, the journalist and writer Francesco De Palo, and the former Italian foreign minister and president of the world committee for the rule of law "Marco Pannella" Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata touched on the new geopolitical issues and the challenges related to peace in the Middle East region, emphasizing the role of Morocco in global diplomacy.

In his contribution published by the magazine, the Moroccan ambassador to Italy Youssef Balla noted that "the announcement by the United States of an investment of 5 billion dollars, and the opening of an Economic Consulate in the Moroccan Sahara region confirm Morocco's position as a platform towards the African depth.