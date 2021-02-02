Malawi Army Soldiers Quell Riots in Lilongwe As Calm Returns in Neno

2 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Calm has returned in Lilongwe and Neno this morning after a day of violent protests and riots yesterday.

Malawi Defense Force MDF) soldiers were deployed to restore order in Area 23 in Lilongwe but tension still remains high.

There were running battles between police and residents who are baying for the blood of a woman suspected to have kidnapped and killed a five year old baby for rituals.

On Monday, police had to fire teargas to disperse the angry residents.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the demonstration which has seen a Chipiku Plus shop torched down in the process.

It is reported that the family was told by a certain prophet that their child was being kept in their rich neighbor's house for money rituals.

This angered community members who ganged up and attacked the suspected woman demanding her to 'release' the baby.

Ironically, while the residents claimed the baby's body was in the suspect's house, it later transpired that the body was discovered in Area 18.

In Neno, there were chaotic scenes as an angry mob destroyed property belonging to a businessman Yohane George, whom they suspect of being behind a reported murder of one of his workers.

It is alleged that George sent his employee, Sailesi Sadwala, on an errand to Mozambique where he went missing for some days.

Later, police say, the relatives of the missing person started receiving phone calls from another person claiming to be the missing person and needed help.

He was later successfully arrested by police.

But yesterday, as police were taking him to court, the irate locals stopped the police vehicle demanding to 'deal' with the suspect on their own.

Following the disagreement, police had to fire teargas to disperse the people.

After this incident, the mob organised itself and headed to George's house where they destroyed his house and burnt his three vehicles.

Among other things, the locals claim that the arrested conman had connived with the businessman to kill Sadwala.

There is however no evidence that Sadwala is dead until now.

Police are yet to state if they have made arrests or not thus far.

Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times.

