South Africa: Post Office Confirms That Covid-19 Grants That Has Been Approved Will Not Expire and Will Remain Available Until It Is Collected

press release

Many people who applied for the Covid SRD relief grant are under the impression that today 29 January 2021 is the last day that they will be able to collect their grant. As a result, beneficiaries and flocking to Post Office branches in large numbers.

Covid SRD relief money that has been approved will not expire and will remain available at the Post Office until it is collected.

There is no need to rush to the Post Office to collect your grant. The money will be waiting for you until you are able to collect it. You will receive an SMS notification informing you of when to come and collect your grant at the Post Office Branch.