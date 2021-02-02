Zimbabwe: Post-Brexit UK Slaps New Sanctions On Four Zimbabwean Security Commanders

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab says the four were most responsible for deadly crackdowns in August 2018 and January 2019.

Britain has slapped targeted sanctions on the four senior Zimbabwean security force commanders it holds most responsible for brutal and deadly crackdowns against protesters in August 2018 and January 2019.

The travel bans and asset freezes which UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced on Monday were the first actions taken by the UK under its autonomous Zimbabwe sanctions regime against human rights abuses which it introduced on 31 December after leaving the European Union.

The EU sanctions against Zimbabwe comprise only an arms embargo and targeted sanctions against one company, Zimbabwe Defence Industries. The UK will retain these, but now add the new targeted measures against the four security force commanders.

The additional sanctions mark a significant turning point in London's policy towards the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime. When he ousted longtime president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Britain was at the forefront of Western and other countries arguing that he should be given a chance to implement his promised economic and political reforms.

Now, just over three years later, even Britain, like most other Western...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

