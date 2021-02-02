Tanzania: Tgu Unveils 2021 Sporting Calendar of Events

TANZANIA Golf Union (TGU) has unveiled its 2021 sporting calendar of event. The sporting calendar of events includes both local and international assignments.

The two international competitions listed include African Juniors Challenge Championship to be held in Egypt in March and East African Challenge Region 4 Championship which will be hosted in Kampala in June. Both events were supposed to be held last year, but could not take place due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

TGU competition secretary Enock Magile told the 'Daily News' in the city yesterday that all is set for the 2021 showdown, though the fixtures will also depend on the 'global coronavirus' pandemic situation.

The two-day 36 holes Lugalo Open competition that is set to tee off from 6-7 March at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf Club of Dar es Salaam is also part of this year's calendar. The annual national open event draws golfers from all TGU affiliated members clubs.

As usual Lugalo course, one of the major local golf course clubs, will host top events as shown in the TGU calendar. The club is on course also to organise prestigious CDF Trophy from September 18-19, Nyerere Masters from October 16-17 and this year's Tanzania Open that is set from November 26-28.

This will be the final event of the year. The Lugalo club, which is under chairmanship of Michael Luwongo has become the home of golf events.

It is the only course that manages to host four events in a year, while TPC Moshi Club, Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) and Kili Golf Club will each host two events in a year. TPC sets to hosts Tanzania Juniors Open in June and TPC Open in September while Arusha Golf Club (AGC) will be responsible to host Arusha Open and the Northern Zone Championship early and late in October , while Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), one of the oldest courses will host Coast Open from July 17-18 and Dar Open from August 28-29.

Kili Golf Club will host Tanzania Amateur Stroke Play Championship and Safari Open in July and August, respectively.

Morogoro Gymkhana Club will host Morogoro Open in June, Mufindi Golf Club will be responsible for the Mufindi Open from July 31 to August 1 while Moshi Gymkhana Club of Kilimanjaro will host Moshi Open from 13-14 November this year.