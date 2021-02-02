Tanzania: Heat On Loan Defaulters

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has directed the Judiciary of Tanzania to ensure timely disposal of disputes, in particular, commercial related cases worth over 500bn/-that have remained undetermined for almost five years in various courts.

Speaking when officiating the Law Day celebration in Dodoma on Monday, the Head of State pointed out that apart from several achievements attained by the judiciary, the problem of case delays still existed, especially in commercial and loans cases.

Dr Magufuli explained that there was a tendency by some bank customers to rush to court and file cases or seek injunctions with the view of delaying the repayment of their loans.

"There are many cases of this type and some of them have not been determined for more than five years," he noted.

The president gave an example of four banks, whose customers had rushed to courts to oppose reserving their unpaid loans.

Referring to a report of December 31, 2020, Azania Bank Limited has 36 cases worth 352.27bn/ - loan that have not been repaid.

He said that there are 44 cases with 167.267bn/- worth of loans that have not been repaid, which were filed by Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB) customers and there were also 16 similar cases worth 6.6bn/- loans filed by customers of Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB).

"This makes a total of 525.74bn/- loans that have not been paid by defaulters from these three small banks alone.

I am told there are 282 other cases involving 400bn/- loans filed by customers of CRDB Bank, while we have 50 banks with the money 'packed' amounting to 738.99bn/-," he said.

President Magufuli pointed out such acts of loan defaulters rushing to court and delays in the hearing of cases have many negative effects on the country's economy.

One of the disadvantages, he said, is the reduced capacity of banks to provide loans to customers.

"Another effect is the increase in interest rates and operating costs due to banks continuing to pay interest on deposits used to provide loans to debtors, who have rushed to court and whose cases have not been decided in advance," he said.

According to the Head of State, there was another effect on large amounts of money that continues to be held by chronic debtors, who have filed cases in court, instead of being used to implement other projects that would stimulate the country's economic growth.

"On that basis, I would like to take this opportunity to call on the Judiciary of Tanzania to look into this matter seriously. Such cases should be timely determined, so as not to affect economic growth of our country," Dr Magufuli appealed.

He pointed out that the government was committed to building a modern and stable economy, fixed on industrial foundations and enabling infrastructure, which are dedicated to improving the lives of Tanzanians.

However, President Magufuli was quick to point out that such good intentions would not be fulfilled if there is no existence of strong financial institutions, especially banks with sufficient liquidity to provide long-term loans with low interest rates to the public.

"Therefore, I reiterate my request to the Judiciary to plan and address this challenge, which is really delaying economic growth and here I have just given an example of only four banks out of the 50 banks we have in the country," he said.

The president asked court registrars to observe the law and refrain from registering cases, which are not appealable since the trend encouraged delay of cases, especially those involving taxes and commercial transactions.

You know the case is not appealable, yet you go on to register. This is a process of delaying the determination of cases and allows some people to keep moving around in courts, instead of going to repay the loans acquired," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Magufuli had also strong words on some traders whose job it is to go and "pack" cases.

"They call it packing. That issue needs to be addressed more fully to ensure that our economy runs smoothly," he pointed out.

Dr Magufuli, however, hailed the Judiciary for huge achievements attained in the dispensation of justice to the people, notably disposing cases in time, thus reducing congestion in prisons.

He gave an example of the Primary Court, which by 2020 determined 164,758 cases, leaving a backlog of 29 only cases that were not disposed of within six months, while 43,149 cases were heard and determined in District and Resident Magistrates' Courts.

The president also pointed out that 11 cases were filed before the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division within the same year where nine of them were heard and determined, while the Court of Appeal disposed of a total of 1,216 cases, leaving 155 cases alone.