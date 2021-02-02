South Africa: Western Cape On Meeting With Faith Based Organisations On the Covid-19 Situation

press release

Faith based leaders pledge support for Western Cape Government's vaccine implementation plan

On Friday, 29 January 2021, the Western Cape Government's Inter-Ministerial Committee met with our Faith Based Organisations network to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in the province.

Chaired by Dr. Ivan Meyer and supported by Ministers Anroux Marais and Sharna Fernandez, Dr. Keith Cloete provided a health update and presented the Western Cape Vaccine Implementation Plan which was well received and supported by our faith based leaders. There was also a general discussion on matters relating to Humanitarian Support and Fatalities Management as the Department of Local Government was also in attendance.

Minister Ivan Meyer said, "As crucial stakeholders in our provincial response to Covid-19, our consistent engagements with our religious leaders have indeed led to valuable inputs in providing innovative solutions on ground level. We have now seen a decline in the spread of COVID-19 but we are still in a serious situation and call on all the citizens to obey the protocols of safety. The Western Cape Government acknowledges the pivotal role and leadership of faith based organizations and spiritual leaders. The focus now is to roll out the vaccine and partner with faith based leaders to spread the message of the importance of developing a herd immunity to prevent the spread of the virus. The faith based leaders have pledged their support for the safe roll out and implementation of the vaccine in the Western Cape. This is the only solution to finally end this pandemic, and the vaccines are safe to be used.

Of great concern was the psycho-social support needed in our communities due to increased bereavement during this time. Minister Fernandez added, "The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated feelings of self-isolation and anxiety and may trigger individuals to have increased thoughts of wanting to commit suicide. As the pandemic is here to stay with us for some time, it is now more important than ever to not be afraid to talk about one's feelings. I would like to urge the public to be kind to those around them at all times. Let's support each other, as we never know what challenges others are currently facing."

The provincial Department of Social Development with the support of its NPO partners and its volunteers utilises various awareness programmes that are integrated with psycho-social interventions. The Department has also formed partnerships with various NPO partners, to establish support groups in vulnerable communities for individuals and families in need of support.

Psycho-social support and bereavement counselling are provided by the Department to individuals and families and have been tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. The support being provided include; debriefing, counselling, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy. To mitigate the challenge of accessing services during this period, psycho-social services are made available via telephonic services, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Contact numbers and further information:

Lifeline Helpline: 0861-322-322

The South African Depression and Anxiety Support Group

Helpline: 0800 21 22 23 (8am to 8pm)

Helpline: 0800 12 13 14 (8pm to 8am)

SMS: 31393

Child line: Children have this option to contact Child line if they are depressed, suicidal or need assistance with any other form of psychosocial support

Tel: 021 762 8198

Email: info@childlinewc.org

If anyone requires any form of psycho-social and bereavement support, please contact us on our hotline on 0800 220 250, to be connected to your nearest local office.

We urge the public to access credible information on https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/coronavirus

Minister Anroux Marais thanked the FBO network for their valued support during these trying times and said "Engaging with spiritual leaders at this level ensures that the shared information cascades down to every citizen within the Western Cape. As we safely move forward, our FBO leaders who are also champions at district level, becomes even more pivotal in establishing responsible behavioral change in the areas of higher transmissions".

We all need to work together by changing our behavior to prevent COVID-19 from spreading . The Western Cape Government calls on everyone to focus on avoiding the 3 C's: crowded spaces, close contact and confined and enclosed spaces, in addition to mask wearing and hand hygiene.