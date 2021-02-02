Tanzania: Pay Teachers Promptly, Directs Katavi RC

2 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

KATAVI Regional Commissioner (RC) Juma Homera has issued 18-day ultimatum to five council directors in the region to pay allowances and salaries of teachers, who have reported to their work stations.

Katavi Region has five councils, including Mpanda Municipal Council, Tanganyika, Mpanda and Mlele district councils as well as Nsimbo Council.

Equally, the RC urged Tanganyika District Council Executive Director (DED) Romuli Rojas and his team of experts to evaluate themselves over poor performance recorded almost in each sector.

"I'm directing directors from five councils in the region to ensure by February 15, this year, all new teachers, who have already reported to their appointed centres are paid their allowances and salaries. Accord them with proper support and an enabling working environment so that they may discharge their duties more efficiently," directed the RC.

He also directed Tanganyika District Executive Council Director Rojas to evaluate himself thoroughly over poor performance recorded in several sectors.

The RC issued such directives during a meeting, which attracted more than 300 education stakeholders from all five councils. The meeting was held in the municipal council recently.

For his part, Katavi Regional Acting Education Officer Florence Ngua told participants that the 2020/21 regional strategic plan would ensure all five councils did away with unnecessary accumulation of teachers' arrears.

