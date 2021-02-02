Tanzania: Let's Maintain Interreligious, Intercultural Dialogue, Unity

ON Thursday, the world is commemorating Human Fraternity Day for peace and cooperation with a strong call to avoid all acts that advocate religious hatred and promote a spirit of tolerance and respect for diversity.

It is a day that calls for the need to underline the importance of raising awareness about different cultures and religions, or beliefs, and the promotion of tolerance, which involves societal acceptance and respect for religious and cultural diversity, including religious expression.

Tanzania is a classic example when it comes to peaceful coexistence, where despite their religious and cultural differences they are able to live as a cohesive family.

There have been various initiatives bringing together religious leaders to discuss various issues pertaining to what unites them in their differences.

It is these platforms that have helped Tanzania to remain the haven of peace in the world where its people continue worshiping freely without interference.

In some other parts of the world we witness continued conflict and intolerance with rising a number of refugees and internally displaced in a hostile and unwelcoming world around them.

According to the UN, in these times where the world grapples with Covid-19, we need perhaps more than ever before to recognise the valuable contribution of people of all religions or beliefs, to humanity and the contribution that dialogue among all religious groups can make towards an improved awareness and understanding of common values shared by all humankind.

Education, in particular at school, should contribute in a meaningful way to the promotion of tolerance and the elimination of discrimination based on belief systems.

Furthermore, we must acknowledge that tolerance, pluralistic tradition, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and beliefs promote human fraternity.

Thus, it is imperative that we encourage activities aimed at promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue to enhance peace and social stability, respect for diversity and mutual respect and to create, at global level, and also at regional, national and local levels, an environment conducive to peace and mutual understanding.

Religion has provided followers with justification for fighting against real and perceived evils, including unjust socio-political systems. It has been used as a tool for mobilising social action against domination and exploitation and has given voice to the socially marginalised people.

At the core of all belief systems and traditions is the recognition that we are all in this world together and that we need to love and support one another to live in harmony and peace in an environmentally-sustainable world.