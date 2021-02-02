Tanzania: New Petty Traders' IDs Ready for Issuance, Says Jafo

NEW identity cards (IDs) for petty traders that contain extra information to enable them to access services from various institutions, including banks are ready for issuance with effect from Monday.

Likewise, the government has warned large-scale business operators of manipulating petty traders to evade tax.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo told reporters that the IDs were available for collection at all regional and district commissioner offices countrywide.

He also said that districts councils would be in charge of the issuance of the IDs and had to ensure the exercise ran smoothly. The IDs lifespan will be one year - January to December 21, whereas eligible petty traders will each pay 20,000/- to acquire them.

However, he said the government was aware of a trend by some large-scale business operators, who manipulated the petty traders by supplying them with their products for sale to evade tax.

"The government has decided to enhance a tax collection system and the issuance of the IDs is one area that we are focusing on. Therefore, district executive directors must distribute them to eligible beneficiaries," he stressed.

The issuance of IDs to petty traders has yielded positive results, enabling some of them to expand businesses and have access to loans.

Beneficiaries are small individual traders, who are not required to maintain audited accounts and medium individual traders required to maintain audited accounts.

Small-scale traders are taxed by a presumptive tax system, whereas medium-scale traders are taxed based on the annual profit determined from audited accounts.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Taxpayer Services and Education Director Richard Kayombo said recently that some of the traders had recorded an increase in sales and business growth in addition to conducting their businesses peacefully.

"For those who sell products worth 11,000/- and above a day qualify for a taxpayer identification number (TIN) to make it easier for them to get business licences and loans from several financial institutions," Mr Kayombo said.

He noted previously that most of them never flourished or grew simply because they were operating clandestinely, but after obtaining IDs, they could do business openly without fear of being charged levies or their goods being confiscated by militiamen.

In December 2018, President John Magufuli handled out 670,000 IDs to entrepreneurs whose business capital did not exceed 4m/- and also presented 25,000 IDs to each regional commissioner for further distribution.

Before the exercise, President Magufuli said Tanzania's tax base was very poor compared to neighbouring countries like Kenya since only 2.2 million people in the country with a population of 55 million people were taxpayers.

Mr Kayombo said 1.59 million IDs worth 31.86bn/- had been distributed from June 2018 to June 2020. The 20,000/- worth ID cards which were renewable annually were given to traders running a business with a maximum profit turnaround of 4m/- each.

Those considered as small-scale entrepreneurs include traders, who earn not more than 2m/- a year and less than 12,000/- per day. CRDB Bank launched a pad for interest free mobile phone digital micro-loans for micro entrepreneurs with a petty trader ID.

Loans issued to an individual or a group starts as low as 10,000/- to 500,000/- payable in three months and are collateral free through Sim banking.

According to TRA, registered petty traders are those whose details are recorded in their respective municipal databases.

Entrepreneurs with IDs are required to display them to enable them to do business without any problem and will be recognised by TRA officials wherever they are.