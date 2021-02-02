Tanzania: Kagera Residents Urged to Utilise Prosecutions Office

KARAGWE and Kyerwa residents have been urged to utilise the newly opened prosecutions office in Kayanga Township to speed up the hearing of pending cases and decongest inmates in prisons.

Kagera Regional Prosecutions Officer (RPO) Basilius Namkambe told 'Daily News' in an interview at his office that the opening of the prosecutions office in Kayanga Township in Karagwe District was part of the implementation of President John Magufuli's directive to open offices in all districts countrywide.

The responsible authorities would, among other things, closely scrutinise cases with ample evidence and coordinate investigation by investigative organs, including the Police Force and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

"We have already posted a state attorney, Mr Haruna Shomari, to Karagwe. Karagwe and Kyerwa residents should not hesitate to utilise the office to speed up the hearing of their cases. The main objective is to bring prosecutions services closer to people," he said.

He noted that for quite a long time, Kyerwa residents had to travel long distances to Karagwe due to lack of the magistrates' or district court in Kyerwa, adding that during a recent visit they found 281 inmates at Karagwe Prison, while the prison's capacity was 150 inmates.

Following the visit, Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) Biswalo Mganga directed the immediate release of 185 inmates with pending criminal cases in court in Kagera Region.

He issued the directive after visiting the prisons in Karagwe, Biharamulo, Bukoba and Muleba districts, where he addressed inmates and heard of their grievances. Out of the total number, 57 inmates were from Karagwe, Bukoba (54), Biharamulo (48) and Muleba (26).

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Amon Mpanju, who accompanied the DPP, said the visit aimed at speeding up timely access to justice for inmates with pending criminal cases in court.

Meanwhile, Bukoba High Court Judge in-charge Lucia Kairo said about 35 per cent of the cases pending in court involved land disputes and murder.