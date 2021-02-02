Tanzania: Ndumbi Port Project Reaches Over 50pc

A Ndumbi Port construction project on the shores of Lake Nyasa has reached 55 per cent and is expected to be completed in October this year. The government has invested 12.28bn/- for implementation of the project.

Speaking after the board of directors of the Tanzania Shipping Agency Corporation (Tasac)'s tour of the project site at the weekend, Unitec Civil Consultant Project Engineer Joshua Makwere said they were given 22 months for the project and all was going well and they expected to finish it before the projected time.

"This project started in December 2019 and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The project is at 55 per cent and we expect to finish it by the end of time," said the engineer.

Commenting on the progress, board of directors member Mussa Mandia said there was good progress in the construction of the port, which was one of the new ports constructed on the shores of Lake Nyasa.

"We have seen a great step on the construction and we are satisfied with how you're implementing the project. The main reason we are here is to see what is going on since we know this port will be crucial for coal business."

Mr Renatus Mkinga, who is working as both member of the board of directors of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Tasac, said what was being done was President John Magufuli's efforts to boost the economy by investing in various areas.

Meanwhile, Tasac is set to install two weather forecasting plants worth 300m/-, (150m/- each) in the Lake Zone to mitigate water accidents, reports 'Daily News' Reporter Abela Msikula in Mwanza.

Tasac Director-General Emmanuel Ndomba told 'Daily News' at the weekend that, plants would be set up in Mwanza and Kagera regions.

"However, we will be sending all gathered information to the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA). We just support timely and precise availability of weather information to all Tanzanians," he said.

He noted that people using Lake Victoria were among the most targeted, following frequent fatal water accidents. Data shows that at least one fatal accident occurs in Lake Victoria every day.

"Fatal water accidents are preventable through various measures, including this approach we have come up with. Lake users will be informed about possible disasters," he added.

According to him, Tasac has accumulated funds for the installation of security and rescue centres in Tanzanian water bodies for the same purpose.

He noted that already some fund had been collected from Tasac's internal sources and financial institutions, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) for procuring at least five rescuing boats.

"The two boats will be stationed in Mwanza, two at Tanga Port and one in Lake Nyasa. Being stationed in a certain place means not only to serve the community around, but also one can be involved in a water accident in Dar es Salaam and be rescued by a boat from Tanga. All these are part of our strategic plans which should be implemented before the end of this year," he said.

Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) Chief Executive Officer Eric Hamiss commented that security was one of the marine stakeholder priorities, especially in this time when the government wanted to revive all grounded marine vessels.

"It also set to build news ships and we expect nine ships to operate countrywide by the end of this fiscal year," he said.