Tanzania: Ministry Comes With Action Plan to End Domestic Violence

2 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is working on a new action plan to end domestic violence as evidence shows that more people are resorting to harming others or themselves due to lack of psychological support.

A statement issued by Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said the new plan of action aimed at curbing runaway incidents of domestic violence emanating from mental disorders.

In the statement, she cited three cases that had pushed the ministry to act, including the case of a husband who was arrested in Dar es Salaam last month, following a violent attack on his wife with a sharp object after a failed attempt to kill his two children.

Another incident was a widow, who attempted to commit suicide in an inheritance row, as well as last week's incident in Morogoro, where a girl reportedly attempted to take her own life after her parents interfered in her intimate relationship with her lover.

"These incidents show increased acts of domestic violence, heightened family conflicts related to property disputes and unresolved psychological issues," the minister noted.

To mitigate adverse effects of this situation, the minister has directed community development officers in all districts to update their job descriptions, which will henceforth include attending to people with disputes at family level.

She directed community development officers at all levels to set aside one day in a week to listen to social challenges, including family disputes and relationship issues and offer counselling.

Each level of district administration must prepare a permanent register capturing details of clients served by community development officers. She added that the officers did not have to wait for the worst to happen for them to act.

She explained that community development officers should refer to the cases they could not handle to relevant competent authorities for action and followup.

