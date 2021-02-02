Tanzania: At Only 15, Justina Continues to Blaze Her Trail

WOMEN engineers watch out, because soon, and very soon, a new, fierce member is likely to join your circle.

Talking to Justina Pius Gerald, the 15 year old gives confidence that her dream of becoming an engineer has no option but to come true, because her determination is etched on her face... .practically.

This confidence comes from the fact that the slender, dark skinned girl has been proving to all her detractors that indeed hard work pays off, and that is why in 2016 she was among the ten top performers in that year's Primary School Leaving Examination.

Your confidence grows further when you realise that in that slot of the ten best performers, she was the only girl among nine boys.

Women engineers in the country have all the reasons to look behind their shoulders because Justina has done it again, and this is because in her Certificate of Secondary Education Examination last year, she proved that four years ago was not a fluke, by becoming the second best student.

In the results announced by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) in January this year, Justina scooped the second slot in a list once again dominated by boys.

"The main secret I believe was to first and foremost put God first in everything that I do, but apart from that hard work comes into play, putting effort in everything I do," says Justina.

She says that working closely with her teachers and parents played a big role in her school endeavors, and believes that this is a major component in school life.

This statement is supported by Mr Mark Nagolipa Massangya, the Head Master at Mwalimu JK Nyerere School in Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam, where Justina attended until standard six before moving to Tusiime.

He says that in class, Justina displayed outstanding discipline and hard work, which endeared her to most of the teachers in the school.

It is for this reason that recently the school organised a brief ceremony to honour Justina, which gave her an opportunity to talk to standard seven pupils and encourage them as they wait to sit for their examinations this year.

"With all the achievements that Justina has accomplished so far, it is because of the good foundation she received from our school, which helped to shape her path in her education career," he says.

Addressing the pupils after a brief tour of the school, Justina told the attentive faces that in life, knowing what one wants is the first step towards success, and that believing in God can be assuring.

She assured them that indeed hard work often pays off, and encouraged them to put all their efforts in their studies and believe that God will work on the rest.

"Working closely with your teachers can add to your advantage, because they know more than you do, but in everything you do, you must have trust in yourself, and this comes through hard work, and you must always go the extra mile," she told them.

Revealing her future plans, Justina says that for years she has been attracted to engineering, and believes that it is a sector which will fit perfectly in her future endeavors.

She says that she was attracted to engineering after realising that it is a field which is dominated by men, and that is why she wants to consider it as her main challenge, and prove to the society that determination can propel you to expected targets.

"I am still exploring my options, but I am really interested in petroleum and gas engineering, because I believe it has great potential in the country's economic strides," she says with a twinkle.