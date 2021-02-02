Tanzania: We're Heading to Right Way-Didier

2 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

AFTER winning his first title at Simba, Head Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa said his side is on a good path to start the group stages of CAF Champions League assignments.

Tanzania's flag bearers in CAF Champions League over the weekend became winners of their own established first ever Simba Super Cup, which apart from hosts (Simba) the event also brought together two teams of Al Hilal of Sudan and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The main aim of the Super Cup, according to Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez was to give their new coach a chance to examine his squad before the forthcoming CAF Champions League and Mainland Premier league's assignments.

It was a great idea and beneficial to all the trio teams which competed as they brought their full squads after qualifying to play in the group stages of the biggest club football showpiece on the continent.

"I am very happy to all my players for giving their best and I think we are on a good way to continue our campaign for both CAF Champions League and Premier league assignments,"

"This game against TP Mazembe was much better than the previous as we improved defensively and I can see a good future," said the Frenchman trainer in a post -match interview.

He then reiterated that their main target remains to win the Premier League title every year in order to earn a chance of playing in the continental event. In order to achieve that, he said they must win their next two top flight league matches versus Dodoma Jiji and Azam FC, respectively.

Simba will play host Dodoma Jiji at Jamhuri Stadium on Thursday before playing Azam FC on Sunday in Dar es Salaam in the Mainland Premier League fixtures, which were initially postponed because of their international fixtures.

"These are two tough games and we need to be thoroughly prepared to them all and be better placed on the league ladder," said him.

His boss Gonzalez lauded the good support they received from their fans from day one of the contest to the last moment saying they have achieved what they anticipated.

"We have succeeded to build match fitness of players, see the performance of new players and also bring entertainment to people who came in their big numbers," she said.

