South Africa: Employment and Labour On Amendment of the Normal Payment Process

press release

Amendment of the normal payment process, which include the submission of continuations forms (COPS)

Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 and subsequence declaration of the state of disaster regulations for level 3 lock down by the state president Cyril Ramaphosa, the acting Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Ms Marshal Bronkhorst, by the powers delegated to her by Section 45 of the UIF Act, has taken a decision to amend the normal payment process by easing some of the requirements.

As per the new amendment to the Act, beneficiaries in Mpumalanga Province will no longer need to visit Employment and Labour offices to submit Continuation Forms (COP's) for payment of benefits. This is done to ease the long queues experienced by Labour Centres and to prevent turning needs for services into super-spreaders.

All the clients of Mpumalanga's department of Employment and Labour that were supposed to visit their respective labour centre/service offices for the purpose of payments are encouraged to refrain from visiting the labour centres but to remain at home. The Labour centre will send them the Short message service (SMS's) that will require the clients to respond back to the department, then the department will process the payment in question after receiving the response (sms).