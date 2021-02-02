South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 29 January

29 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of 1pm on 29 January, the Western Cape has 14 658 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 265 789 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 240 939 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 56 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 10 192. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Support for the events industry:

The events industry in the Western Cape has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions that have been in place since last year. The Western Cape is well known for our events economy- from our major sporting events, music festivals to weddings and conferencing. These events and the industry as a whole support thousands of jobs in the province.

We have seen a number of events companies adapt, and using technology, have hosted online awards ceremonies, music events and conferences. In a bid to support this sector, the Western Cape Government, working with Wesgro, has devised a series of informative webinars for the events industry. The next one will be held on Monday morning, focusing on the theme "from cancellation to recovery" and unpacking the event sector's new normal for events and festivals in the Western Cape. It will explore the role of technology and hybrid events.

Speakers include Justin van Wyk, CEO of Big Concerts who will discuss their partnership with Health Passport Europe, Brendon Knott, Associate Professor at CPUT, on global responsiveness to technology and the role of data, and Savarion Arendse, national key account manager at Old Mutual on their stance on corporate sponsorship and partnerships. I encourage all those in the events industry to join the webinar to learn from the experiences of these industry heavyweights. Register for the webinar which starts at 10am on Monday, 1 February here: https://wesgro.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EB7ExZ63QPOXTLPb15UWFg

Wesgro is also currently looking to increase the profile of the Western Cape as an events destination, through events that deliver tourism and economic benefit to the province, align with identified strategic niche activities such as adventure, wine, food, halal, arts and culture and which attract international and domestic visitors to the region.

Wesgro will consider non-financial and financial support for events which are in the adventure, wine, food, halal and arts and culture space and which will be taking place between April and October this year. For more information on the qualifying criteria and how to apply, email: inge@wesgro.co.za

