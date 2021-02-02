South Africa: More Foreign-Owned Shops Attacked and Looted in Durban

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Foreign nationals continue to face an uncertain future in South Africa as anti-foreigner behaviour and violence grow.

The past few weeks have seen attacks on foreign businesses in the Durban CBD at least twice during marches organised by the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA). And on Monday, 1 February KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed more attacks on two foreign-owned businesses.

KZN South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: "This morning, at 09:00, a group of about 40 people entered the two business premises situated at the corner of Field Street and Prince Edward. The shop owners abandoned the shops upon seeing the group."

Naicker said members of the group helped themselves to cash and property and that no injuries had been reported. A case of public violence was opened by the Central Durban SAPS.

Naicker said a suspect had been arrested for public violence during the previous attacks.

The MKMVA - at least two of the incidents happened during its marches - said the organisation was on record as having expressed its concern that undocumented foreigners were allowed to participate in South Africa's economy and run businesses. The group denied responsibility for the violence and denied that the violence...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

