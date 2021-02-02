Liberia: U.S. Envoy Renews Partnership Commitment With AFL

The newly-accredited U S AMBASSADOR to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy has renewed his governments' continuous partnership with the Armed Forces of Liberia in making the force more relevant to the people of Liberia.

AmbassadorMcCarthy said his government will continue to partner with Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia, stressing that "It is a pleasure to work along with a partner like you because it makes the work easier."

"It is an inspiration that Liberia has come so far in the understanding of peacekeeping that Liberia is today a contributing nation to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations around Africa," he further indicated.

The Ambassador made the statement on Monday, February 1, 2021, when he paid a courtesy call on Liberia's Defense Boss, Major General Daniel D. Ziahnkahn, Jr. (Rtd.) the Barclay Training Center office.

For his part, Minister Ziahnkahn assured the U S Government of enhanced partnership in sustaining Liberia's Defense sector.

The Defense Boss appreciated the United States Government for her increased support to the Armed Forces of Liberia peacekeeping operations. He particularly praised the leadership role being demonstrated by the U.S. leadership, indicating "We will do everything possible to get to where we are to get as partners."

The Defense Minister indicated that the US Government continues to play a vital role in training, equipping and mentoring personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia and staffers of the Ministry of National Defense.

He said, "We are committed partners based on a deeper root with the United States of America. The U S Government has been working on lots of projects that have rejuvenated the Armed Forces of Liberia to a 'force for good'."