Liberia: CBL Breaks Grounds for Financial Hub in Bong

2 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Bong County — The Central Bank of Liberia over the weekend broke grounds for the construction of a Four Hundred Thousand United States Dollars Regional Banking Hub in Gbarnga.

A financial hub, also known as a financial center by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is a city or region where a large number and a variety of financial services institutions are headquartered.

According to CBL's Executive Governor, Aloysius Tarlue, the bank when constructed will promote the free flow of cash among business people and the entire citizenry of the central region.

Mr.Tarlue explained that the Regional Banking Hub will be the first to be established outside Monrovia, with a call for citizens of the central region to see the project as theirs.

He narrated that the hub will further relieve citizens of the challenges to travel to Monrovia and other places and also stand in long queues to do transactions with the central bank.

The CBL Executive Governor revealed that the second phase of the project will affect counties in the south eastern region and other parts of Liberia.

For her part, Bong County Superintendent pledged the countys fullest commitment to working with the Central Bank of Liberia and the contractors for the timely and proper implementation of the project. Madam Walker at the same time extolled the county Legislative Caucus for ensuring that Bong benefits from the first phase of the CBLs project.

Also speaking, Bong County District #3 Representative, Marvin Cole expressed delight over the CBL's decision to choose Gbarnga as the base for the regional banking hub, which he believes will address some of the financial constraints faced by residents of the county.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.