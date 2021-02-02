Liberia: UMU Rallies Alumnus' Support

The former president of the United Methodist University Alumni Association Abraham Nyenswah has challenged alumni of the university to support their alma mater in the wake of economic constraint confronting the nation. He said alumnus of UMU should realize that they obtain the first undergraduate degree from UMU before moving on in the academic sojourn.

Mr. Nyenswah made the call at the Sixth General Assembly of UMUAA held in Monrovia over the weekend. He noted that graduates from UMU are contributing to the growth and development of Liberia and should understand that the foundation of their expertise was provided by the university.

He said it's about time they look back and support the university with whatever little contribution they have in fostering its progress. Mr. Nyenswah stressed the need for all who passed through walls of UMU to give back, noting that UMU is their home.

He said the university played significant role in building their potential and skills to have access to the larger society. He said graduates should not sit on the fence and allow UMU to go through financial struggle alone when they are up there.

Mr. Nyenswah said as alumnus, UMU has contributed significantly to their educational sojourn, so they cannot afford to stand back from helping the university at this critical time in its quest to provide quality education to Liberian children.

The United Methodist University is established and owned by the Liberian Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The university also has a nursing school at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital in Ganta, Nimba County.