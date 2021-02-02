Liberia: Build Islamic University and Hospitals

-Pres. Weah's Islamic Advisor urges Muslim community

Islamic Advisor Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh (center) cuts ribbon to a newly erected hand pump for the Shik Mohammed Salim Bin Bakhit Central Mosque in Caldwell Township

The Islamic Advisor to President George Manneh Weah, Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh has urged Muslims in Liberia to rally resources to construct an Islamic university and hospitals to buttress government's effort in the educational system of the country.

According to Sheik Jalloh, Muslims here control ninety percent (90%) of the economy yet they cannot boast of an Islamic university, hospitals and their own educational system as it is being done by Christians and other religions.

He made the call at the dedication of the Shik Mohammed Salim Bin Bakhit Central Mosque's Hand Pump over the weekend in Caldwell Township, Montserrado County.

Sheik Jalloh noted that though they are in the position to undertake such projects, Muslims in Liberia are not willing do so but often they depend on support from donors while using their resources to construct private homes and improve their businesses.

He also called on Muslims to remain united, stressing that with unity they can embark on any initiative for the growth and development of Liberia.

Speaking also, the chief Imam of the Shik Mohammed Salim Bin Bakhit Central Mosque, AbubakarFeaka, lauded Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh for his initiative and called on all Muslims in the country to rally around the Islamic Advisor to move the religion forward, being the first Muslim appointed to that position.

Imam Feaka noted that since Liberia declared her independence in 1847, no past Liberian president or government had an Islamic Advisor except President Weah so, Muslims in Liberia should join him for unity and transformation in the country.