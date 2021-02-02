Liberia: Pres. Weah Declares Today Wetland Day

President George Manneh Weah has declared Tuesday, February 2, 2021 as "World Wetlands Day" and is to be observed throughout the Republic of Liberia as a Working Holiday.

The Proclamation calls on Liberians and foreign residents within the Territorial Confines of Liberia to join the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to organize and execute appropriate programs to make the Day meaningful, in an effort towards the sustainable management of wetlands and water bodies.

The Proclamation noted that as contracting party of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Liberia will join countries around the world to celebrate the World Wetlands Day 2021, under the Theme: Wetland and Waters" According to a Foreign Ministry release, the celebration will take placeat the New Matadi Estate Community, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia.

The celebration is intended to raise awareness and to highlight the vital roles of healthy wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as flood, drought, and cyclones on the communities and in helping to build resilience, the Proclamation recounted further.

The Proclamation also stated that the purpose for observing the World Wetlands Day is to focus worldwide attention on the importance of wetlands, their values and benefits in general, and the Ramsar Convention in particular, so as to stimulate political attention and action; to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development.

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, known as ramsar convention, was adopted in the Iranian City of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

As designed by the United Nations, the Day is observed on the 2nd day of February every year, as World Wetlands Day, the release added. Since 1997, the World Wetlands Day has been celebrated by all UN member countries worldwide, the Proclamation stressed.