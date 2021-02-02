Zimbabwe: Public Voting for All Star FM Awards Winners

2 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Organisers for the Star FM Listeners' Choice Awards 2021 have said for this year's edition, all winners will be by public voting on various platforms.

The awards are all about appreciating Zimbabwean artistes' works and how they are deserving of the extra appreciation, especially during this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards will be held virtually on March 13 because of the global pandemic, which does not allow public gatherings.

Star FM head of programming, Steve Vickers, confirmed the latest developments and said the awards will be hosted virtually.

"Our hashtag is "RespectTheHustle" -- it was a tough year, but so much good music was released, and we saw artistes embracing the new normal through online shows and continuing to record music," he said.

"We are thankful to our musicians for what they have done and continue to do in uplifting the nation in these challenging times."

Vickers said for this year, there were 16 categories.

"All the winners will be decided by a public vote on our platforms," he said. "Artistes are allowed to enter their music from now up to February 18 on our website www.starfmmusicawards.co.zw.

"The shortlisted entries will be published this month."

"The awards are all about inspiring musicians, the business community and the fans to take music as a serious business. Entries are open now, and we look out to the public vote from the 22nd of February 2021. The Star FM Listeners' Choice Awards# RespectTheHustle."

