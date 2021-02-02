Liberia: National Agriculture Fair to Promote Agro-Business in Liberia Kicks Off Next Week

Monrovia — The Ministry of Agriculture has officially announced the holding of a national agriculture fair aimed at showcasing and promoting the country's agriculture sector.

Agriculture Minister Jeannie Milly Cooper told reporters in a news conference held on Monday, that the conference, expected to take place in Gbarnga, Bong County, is an annual event required by law.

The last time such a fair was held was in 2007 and 2008.

The national agriculture conference is expected to see a large gathering of agriculture actors in Liberia.

"The fair will see gathering of farmers, agribusiness entrepreneurs and enterprises, innovators, agriculture students, development partners, financial institutions and agriculture sector association as well as stakeholders in food and agriculture value chain among others," Minister Cooper said.

The three days event is expected to be held between February 12-14.

During the event, stakeholders are expected to brainstorm on highlighting agriculture educational and trainings at various levels, showcasing of sector investment and intervention in improving small scales farming.

The event will in the same time create a platform for farmers to showcase their produce, create sector networking and exhibition of Agri-Business products.

Minister Cooper, during the media engagement registered that the conference will further set the tone and tenor on the country's quest to give Liberians opportunity to improve their lives.