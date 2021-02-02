Liberia: Women Coalition Petitions Lawmakers to Reinstate Clause Promoting Women's Representation in Draft Election Law, Threatens Sit-in-Action Today

2 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Scores of Liberian women from diverse spectrum, on Monday expressed dismay over what they referred to as alteration in the proposed new elections law of Liberia affecting women's representation.

In a statement presented to the Women Legislative Caucus at the Capitol Building, the women emphasized that there were extensive national consultations held by the National Elections Commission (NEC), Civil Society groups and observers throughout the last two years, stressing that all agreed that it is of great importance that Liberia strengthens the Elections Law to give women a chance to sit at the same table as men to discuss and pass legislation affecting all.

"Following these consultations, the NEC proposed, amongst other things, strengthening Section 4.5 of the new Election Law by making it compulsory for political parties to include as minimum of 30% of either gender in their national executive and their candidate lists for election, and giving the NEC the power to reject any candidate list that does not comply," Madam MacDella Cooper intimated.

The women, quoted in the statement said, "It is with profound dismay that we have learned that the Houses' Committee on Elections and Referendum met to discuss the draft of amendments to the new Elections Law of 1986, and decided to remove the proposed amendments to Section 4.5 before the draft comes to plenary."

"This is a complete violation and disrespect to all international and regional laws and protocols our country signed and ratified. Section 4.5 1b does not give women seats on a silver platter, but rather gives them a space to freely compete and campaign as the men do, and win," the women intoned.

