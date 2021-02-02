Liberia: 30 Liberia National Police Officers On Standby for UN Peacekeeping Missions

Monrovia — The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Patrick Sudue has disclosed that after sending four LNP officers to South Sudan on United Nations peacekeeping mission, about thirty Liberian police officers are on the standby for future deployment on UN peacekeeping missions around the world.

Making the disclosure on Monday, February 1, 2021 during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.,Col. Sudue praised the Liberia's foreign minister for the pivotal role he played in New York during his service as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Col. Sudue noted that Ambassador Kemayah was very instrumental in making sure that officers of LNP are deployed on UN peacekeeping operation.