Zimbabwe: President Hailed for Expanding Agriculture Ministry

2 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu-PF has lauded President Mnangagwa for expanding the Agriculture Ministry to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement by setting up a new department as part of preparing and implementing a Comprehensive National Fisheries Industry Development Plan.

The new department, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, will spearhead the development, expansion and necessary regulation of fisheries.

It will formulate and implement the Fisheries Research and Development Programme, formulate and enforce laws, rules and regulations governing the management of fisheries among many other functions.

The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department will also provide extensive development support services in all aspects of fisheries production, processing and marketing and promoting proper utilisation and conservation of the country's fisheries and Aquatic resources.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the creation of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is most timely given the plenty rainfall across the country.

"The revolutionary Zanu-PF party applauds the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa for expanding the Agriculture Ministry to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement. The creation of the new department of fisheries and aquatic resources is most timely given the plenty rainfall across the country," he said.

"Fish are key to human life and contribute to the health of the nation's citizenry. The new department must lead from the front and ensure that all water bodies breed fish to sustain human lives."

Ambassador Moyo said the cost of breeding and harvesting fish must be affordable to all citizens, particularly the poor.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.