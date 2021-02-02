Liberia: President Weah Accepts Nwabudike's Resignation

2 February 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

(Monrovia, Liberia):The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's Chairperson, Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike.

The Liberian Leader received the resignation and thanked the LACC's Boss for his service to the Country.

Cllr. Nwabudike's resignation takes effect as of February 26, 2021. He was appointed LACC's Chairperson in October 2019 having previously served as the Governance Commission's Chairperson in 2018.

In the letter of resignation dated January 27, 2021, Counselor Nwabudike's thanked President Weah for affording him the opportunity to serve his Country.

"The monumental progress made by the Government in the fight against corruption, both in the public and private sectors, is being marred by public debate of my person rather than what contribution I can make towards the economic development of our country", Cllr. Nwabudike said in his letter of resignation.

Continuing, the LACC's outgoing Executive Chairman said, "it does not serve the overall strategic interest of your government and our people if I were to constitute a distraction from the national agenda that your government is poised to deliver to our people in the next three years of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)."

As part of his service to Liberia, he worked with and led a five-member team comprising counselors and prominent Liberians on a Special Presidential Committee to examine allegations made by Global Witness in its report involving the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL). Before this, he also served as "Special Investigator" looking into the usage and misappropriations of donor funds in the agriculture sector (Ministry of Agriculture) 2017.

Dr. Weah received the letter of resignation from Cllr. Nwabudike on Monday, February 1, 2021.

