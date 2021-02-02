Zimbabwe: Bogus RBZ Officials Nabbed

Police in Midlands have arrested two Harare men driving around the country with fake Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe identity cards, swindling businesses after accusing them of using the wrong foreign exchange rate.

The two were arrested at the weekend in Shurugwi when a highly-suspicious supermarket owner called in the police.

A search of their car allegedly found in addition to the fake Reserve Bank identity cards they were using in the supermarket, more fake identity cards in different names for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Maxwell Madiwaya (46) of Kuwadzana 6 and Mike Chidziyo (42) of Hopley were found with RBZ tags bearing their names and a fake RBZ fine book.

They were travelling in a new Mazda BT50 twin cab vehicle and police said their fake receipt books showed they had swindled hundreds of businesses in several towns and cities.

They were wearing identical suits and neck ties which they were apparently using as uniforms.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emanuel Mahoko yesterday said the two were arrested on Saturday.

"The two were arrested after they approached management at Vital Supermarket in Shurugwi and demanded to see their receipts and how they were using the forex exchange rate," he said.