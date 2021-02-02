Zimbabwe: Zifa Appeal for Support for Afcon Qualifiers

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA have said the association will not take chances in their preparations for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia set for next month.

The Warriors, who are second in Group H, face their defining moment between March 22 and 30 when they conclude the 2021 qualifying campaign.

They will play two games inside one week.

Bryton Malandule, who is the board member responsible for technical and development, said the Warriors have bright chances of qualifying for their third successive AFCON finals.

"As you have rightfully put it, these games are key to our qualification and our chances at the moment are brighter than both Zambia and Botswana," he said.

"With regard to the coming games, we have already started engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure that the fixtures are fulfilled successfully.

"But, I cannot over emphasise the need to rally behind the team and the coaching staff."

The Warriors, who have qualified for the previous two editions in Gabon in 2017 and Egypt 2019, begun their campaign on a bright note.

They have five points after four rounds of play.

Algeria, unbeaten on 10 points, have already qualified for the AFCON finals from the group.

The trio of Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia still have realistic chances of qualifying ahead of the final two rounds.

The Warriors technical team, led by Croatian gaffer Zdravko Logarusic, will rely heavily on the foreign-based players.

There has been no league football on the domestic scene, in more than a year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malandule said unity of purpose was needed from all stakeholders and emphasised the team needed to be supported financially, as ZIFA have been struggling alone with the burden, under very difficult conditions.

"We have a good crop of foreign-based players that are actively playing football that are at the disposal of our coaches," he said.

"What is key is a unity of purpose for all stakeholders, the Warriors are a national team hence we expect all stakeholders to rally behind the team, both morally and financially.

"Constructive criticism is accepted but let's realise we are running football in the middle of a serious pandemic and things are million miles from normality."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Warriors have their fate in their hands after picking up a priceless point against champions Algeria, who have beaten the other two group members -- Zambia and Botswana.

They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Botswana at home before stunning the Zambians 2-1 in their backyard in Lusaka in the second game under interim coach Joey Antipas.

But the 1-3 defeat in Algeria was a big dent as it kept both Botswana and Zambia in the picture.

Zimbabwe had to come from behind and salvage a point in the draw 2-2 against the Desert Foxes at the National Sports Stadium in November last year.

Skipper Knowledge Musona struck a beautiful free-kick, to pull one back for the Warriors, after they had gone down 0-2 before the break.

Musona's goal fired up the Warriors to mount a strong comeback.

Late substitute, Prince Dube, made the difference in the match, with a goal scored eight minutes before the final whistle, to earn a point for the Warriors.

Crucially for Zimbabwe, Botswana defeated Zambia 1-0 in Francistown to earn their first win of the qualifiers, which left Chipolopolo at the bottom of the standings.

The Zebras are now third with four points.

Botswana and Zambia still have to face Algeria but there is also concern the Desert Foxes, having already qualified, might decide against fielding some of their best players.