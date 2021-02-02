Nigeria: Lagos Revenue Agency Extends Deadline for Filing of Tax Returns

The filing of company's annual returns expires on January 31 of every fiscal year.

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) says it is extending the deadline for the filing of employer's annual tax returns by additional two weeks.

The new deadline announced by the service is February 14, according to a statement signed by Ayodele Subair, executive chairman of LIRS.

Mr Subair said the extension is in relation to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Statutorily, the filing of company's annual returns expires on January 31 of every fiscal year, and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters," the statement said.

"Taxpayers are thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.

"The extension of the deadline is also in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos state."

In its statement Friday, the LIRS appealed to Lagos residents to support the state government efforts in combating the spread of the Covid-19.

The LIRS had in January said employers of labour in the state must file their company's annual tax returns on or before January 31, 2021.

Failure to do this, it said at the time, would attract penalties.