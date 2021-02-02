Malawi: Airtel Malawi Injects Additional K100m for Covid Equipment

Airtel Malawi on Monday said it has give government an additional K100 million to mitigate the current challenges in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This additional K100 million supplements an earlier donation of K104 million, which Airtel Malawi made in June last year, which was used to purchase ventilators and oxygen concentrators by the Presidential Covid-19 Task force.

Combined with last year's support, Airtel's total contribution to Covid-19 fight has now reached K204m.

Airtel Malawi managing director Charles Kamoto said in liaison with the Presidential Covid-19 task force, the donation of K100 million will go towards the purchase of Test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers and oxygen concentrators, to address some gaps that are currently crippling our healthcare facilities across the country.

"As our communities continue to face enormous challenges in responding to the virus effectively, it has, however, been humbling to witness the spirit of togetherness prevail in the people of Malawi and in diaspora in fundraising and supporting government's efforts, "said Kamoto.

Kamoto, however, appealed to more companies and organisations to donate equipment so that all hospitals get the capacity to keep both health personnel and patients safe.