Malawi: Airtel Malawi Injects Additional K100m for Covid Equipment

1 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Airtel Malawi on Monday said it has give government an additional K100 million to mitigate the current challenges in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This additional K100 million supplements an earlier donation of K104 million, which Airtel Malawi made in June last year, which was used to purchase ventilators and oxygen concentrators by the Presidential Covid-19 Task force.

Combined with last year's support, Airtel's total contribution to Covid-19 fight has now reached K204m.

Airtel Malawi managing director Charles Kamoto said in liaison with the Presidential Covid-19 task force, the donation of K100 million will go towards the purchase of Test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers and oxygen concentrators, to address some gaps that are currently crippling our healthcare facilities across the country.

"As our communities continue to face enormous challenges in responding to the virus effectively, it has, however, been humbling to witness the spirit of togetherness prevail in the people of Malawi and in diaspora in fundraising and supporting government's efforts, "said Kamoto.

Kamoto, however, appealed to more companies and organisations to donate equipment so that all hospitals get the capacity to keep both health personnel and patients safe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Seven Dead, Dozens Injured as Angolan Police Shut Down Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.