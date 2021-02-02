Zimbabwe: Unmasking People Who Do Not Wear Masks

2 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Many Zimbabweans have had difficulties trying to comply with government's lockdown regulations imposed to fight Covid-19.

These include avoiding mass gatherings, sticking to the recommended physical distancing and wearing of masks.

According to information on ZRP's Twitter on Sunday, some 633 people were arrested for failure to wear face masks.

"The ZRP confirms that 2 615 people were arrested on 31/01/21 for contravening the country's Covid-19 regulations. 1 535 people were arrested for unnecessary movements while 633 were accounted for in relation to failure to wear face masks," said the police.

To date, police have arrested more than 3 500 people for failure to wear face masks.

NewZimbabwe.com on Monday took time to visit parts of Harare to unmask people who were either not wearing masks at all or were wearing them wrongly.

