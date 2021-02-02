Angola Reports 20 Recoveries, 14 New Cases in 24 Hours

Luanda — The health authorities have registered 14 new cases, two deaths and 20 recovered, in the last 24 hours.

According to the national epidemiological report, 11 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, two in Huambo and one in Huíla, aged between 3 and 73 years. Of the list, 4 are male and 10 female.

The recovered cases are 8 in Luanda, 8 in Huambo and 4 in Lunda Norte, aged 6 to 77 years.

Both deaths were registered in Luanda.

The national framework registers 19,796 cases, with 466 deaths, 18,035 recovered and 1,295 assets.

Of the active cases, 4 were in critical condition, 9 were severe, 94 were moderate, 95 were mild and 1,093 were asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres there are 202 patients admitted, while 57 people are in institutional quarantine and 1,950 contacts under epidemiological surveillance.

The laboratories processed 934 samples.

