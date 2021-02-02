Zimbabwe: Govt Clears Air On Riverbed Mining

Government will investigate mining syndicates defying a ban on riverbed mining, but operations on some rivers deemed to have capacity to sustain activities will be allowed with approval.

Cabinet last September announced a ban on riverbed mining and mining in national parks, but malcontents in the small scale mining sector have continued operating clandestinely.

Government said operations on rivers such as Angwa and Save, which had capacity to sustain riverbed mining, could be sanctioned after strict review and approval of working plans.

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary, Mr Onesimo Moyo, said there had not been a change to last year's Cabinet directive and cases of defiance would be investigated.

"There are rivers such as Save and Angwa which can sustain riverbed mining," he said. "But before it is done, those who want to mine should present their pilot plan to Government for approval so that it can be assessed if their activities are suitable for the river.

"But there is no change to the Cabinet directive that bans riverbed mining. If there is anyone still involved, the ministry will investigate such cases of miners who are still doing what was banned and appropriate action will be taken.

Government policy was clear that mineral exploitation should be done in an environmentally friendly manner.

In the case of national parks, the reasoning was motivated by the need to preserve the country's wildlife -- which is key to the country's tourism revival strategy.

While others heeded the Government's call, a number of miners continue operating in flagrant disregard of the Cabinet directive.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu recently told Parliament that Government arms had moved in to stop operations.

He said the Ministry had also crafted a Statutory Instrument to give legal effect to the bans.

In Concession, Mashonaland Central Province, small scale miners have descended in a largely farming area near Zanadu and have disrupted farming activities with their operations.

Manangazi Farm and Glenbrook Farm are the worst affected, with dams on those two farms now giving in to siltation as a result of mining within their vicinity.

While some of the operations appear spontaneous in the case of Manangazi Farm, the miner there has moved in with heavy mining equipment and operations are affecting a nearby stream.

"Government has made it very clear that such operations should be stopped, but we just don't understand why these people are being allowed to continue like this," said a Concession farmer who declined to be named.

"Our livestock sometimes gets trapped in their pits and I don't know where we must find recourse."