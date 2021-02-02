Africa: Joining Up Climate and Biodiversity Agendas - Role of G7 Countries

press release

Speech delivered via pre-recorded video message to the G7 climate and environment track negotiators

My sincere thanks to the G7 Presidency held by the UK Government for inviting me to speak today at this important meeting of the G7 climate and environment track negotiators. The fact that we are meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a clear warning that we can no longer afford to ignore the planetary challenges that we have created. Indeed, the Secretary-General of the United Nations has said in his State of the Planet speech delivered in December 2020 that making peace with nature is the

defining task of the 21st century. As indeed it is. Because our insatiable and unsustainable production and consumption has brought about the three planetary crises that threaten our future: the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis, and the pollution and waste crisis.

Climate and nature crises

These three crises have put us, and the planet, in serious trouble. Even as we scrolled our newsfeeds in fear over the pandemic, 2020 was breaking even with 2016 as the hottest year since records began. Wildfires, floods and droughts are so commonplace they do not even always make the news. Nature, meanwhile, is declining at an unprecedented rate. Around one million out of 7.8 million species face extinction.

Humans have altered 75 per cent of the terrestrial surface and 66 per cent of marine areas. But while nature has intrinsic value, we must understand that this loss is more than losing an orchid here or a butterfly there . As we degrade our ecosystems, we chip away at the very foundations of what makes well-being possible - food, rainfall, temperature regulation, economic growth, the roofs over our heads and the clothes we wear, to name but a few of nature's services.

The toxic trail of economic growth

Then there is the pollution and waste crisis - our "toxic trail" of economic growth. Every year, pollution causes millions of premature deaths. Around one-third of all rivers in Latin America, Africa and Asia suffer from severe pollution. And the pandemic is worsening the waste problem, with tens of millions of disposal masks and other protective equipment thrown away every day. But the sad truth is that the world has not acted strongly enough on the science. This applies to each of the three planetary crises and every international agreement, from the sustainable development goals, to the Paris Agreement to globally agreed goals on biodiversity.

Transforming food systems

We need only look at our food systems to understand why the agendas must unite. Our food security depends on a predictable climate, on healthy nature, including pollinators, and on unpolluted soils and water. Yet what and how we eat is damaging the planet and our own health - particularly intensive, land-hungry and input-heavy agriculture as our diets narrow. Over the last 50 years, human diets have become 37 per cent more similar. Just 12 crops and 5 animal species provide 75 per cent of people's calorie intake.

Switching to nutritious, diets with greater plant content and with proteins from multiple sources could reduce global mortality by up to 10 per cent, reduce emissions and protect biodiversity and nature from further conversion for cattle and monocrops. Whether its ensuring diversity in diets, or access to nutritious food, or the imperatives of nature conservation, all the agendas are needed.

This is why the UN Secretary-General is convening the Food Systems Summit. Because even as more than 800 million people still go to bed hungry every night, we are wasting one-third of all food produced. And while we are still cutting pristine ecosystems for farming; we are still draining peatlands, marshes and wetlands for agricultural expansion. And in so doing, causing massive biodiversity loss, while also throwing a spanner in the works for both climate resilience and mitigation.

On the science side, we are getting better at understanding this and joining up the agendas. Research from the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has shown how they are closely linked. The challenge facing us now is to deliver on the science. As the UN Secretary-General has said, the science is succeeding but solidarity is failing. Your work, as negotiators, is crucial to unite the agendas and increase action. So, please allow me to offer three thoughts on how to go about this.

The ask: Shift your own economies

One, lead by example and shift your own economies. Most of the G7 nations have joined the race to net-zero. This is very welcome because according to the World Bank (2018), G7 economies contributed 27.3 per cent share of global CO2 emissions in 2018. UNEP's Emissions Gap Report tells us that G20 countries are responsible for 78 per cent of the world's emissions, so wealthy countries have a responsibility to reduce emissions.

And we cannot afford to wait to set in motion the economy-wide transitions needed to deliver carbon neutrality by mid-century. Now is the time to turn net-zero commitments into strong, near-term policies and actions. Now is the time to incorporate these commitments into stronger Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of COP26. Now is also the time to start financing green solutions in pandemic recovery packages.

As of September 2020, governments had spent around USD 12 trillion on recovery. Only a fraction of this spending went towards low-carbon and nature-positive investments. This is a mistake. Pandemic recovery stimulus packages are a massive opportunity to unite and accelerate action on the three crises. The UNEP Emissions Gap Report, for example, found that a green recovery could cut 25 per cent off 2030 emissions. Governments are borrowing from future generations with these stimulus packages, so they must use them wisely to avoid saddling our children both with massive debt burden and a broken planet.

There are many strands to a green recovery, but a key dimension is to discontinue all subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. In parallel, governments should explore how they can boost renewable energy, including through R and D. The UNEP-supported Production Gap report released last year found that we have to decrease fossil fuel production by around 6 per cent per year until 2030 to have a chance of hitting the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement. Countries are instead projecting an average annual increase of 2 per cent. So, we are not walking the talk.

I also urge you to pay close attention to the upcoming report commissioned by Her Majesty's Treasury. I am here referring to the Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity. This review finds that human health and prosperity depends on nature, which we are eating into faster that it can regenerate.

The report has many recommendations, but the starting point to making sure our economies work with nature, not against it, is to move away from GDP towards an indicator of inclusive wealth that measures all forms of capital, including natural capital, - an asset that we have been massively degrading, on the mistaken assumption that it would regenerate regardless. Including natural capital in our understanding and accounting of wealth would help to open up financing for nature-based solutions, which should be a crucial component of stimulus packages and must feature extensively in the updated and stretched NDCs.

The ask: Show solidarity

Two, show solidarity abroad. G7 nations have the financial muscle and capability to deliver change at home. Other nations, however, need assistance to make the switch to carbon neutrality and to adapt and create resilience to a climate changing world. It is therefore critical that climate finance is secured at the level promised.

Further, the recent UNEP Adaptation Gap Report concludes that the promise made under the Paris Agreement to support vulnerable nations and communities adapt have not been met. This is holding up implementation and is causing significant delay to the critical investments needed to reduce climate risks.

Further, of course, adaptation is a vital poverty reduction strategy while also making a significant difference to the biodiversity agenda through investments in ecosystems; in nature's resilience and protection- be these restoring degraded ecosystems or bolstering nature's defences against floods, such as mangrove forests. So, the continued solidarity and leadership by the G7 remains a high priority for both climate and for nature.

But showing solidarity also means thinking transversely across the environmental agendas, demonstrating strong integrated action at home and seeking the same synergies in the broader environmental landscape to create a better world for everybody, in every country, city, town and village across the globe.

This year, we have the chance to do this: At the UN Food Systems Summit. At COP15 which will formulate the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. At the UN Convention on United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification COP. At the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention COP, and of course at COP26 and at the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management as we develop the post-2020 chemicals framework. All of these have overlapping whole-of-society, whole-of-world implications.

The ask: Invest in R&D

Three, invest in research and development (R&D) and share access to technology. Humanity has the ingenuity to come up with new technologies to make our societies far more circular and resource efficient. For example, according to the International Resource Panel, greenhouse gas emissions from the material cycle in the G7 and China could be reduced 80 per cent by 2050 through better planning, design, manufacturing and recycling in the construction industry.

G7 nations have best-in-class technologies and know-how, so I ask you to use them and share them. I also ask you to invest in R&D to seek out new solutions. In this context, UNEP is the proud host of the UNFCCC's "Technology Mechanism", the Climate Technology Centre & Network, the technology twin to the UNFCCC's "Financing Mechanism", the GCF, and I urge G7 countries to provide continued and reliable financing to this critical platform.

Thank you again for the opportunity to share my thoughts. Now it is up to you, as the G7, to take the lead in reshaping your own economies and helping others to do the same. Set the bar, and set it high. Follow through with action at home and abroad. Be led by the science. Deliver on solidarity. Change the world for the better.

Inger Andersen

Executive Director