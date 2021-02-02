Tunisia: Political Parties Call for Stopping 'Incrimination Policy of Social Protests'

1 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Political parties and the Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH-Sfax branch) voiced "their full support to the legitimate protests which claim employment, freedom and dignity," calling for stopping "the incrimination policy of social movements."

"The Mechichi government handled these protests with repression, unjust arrests of young protesters, undermining gains such as freedom of expression and the right to protest," they considered in a joint statement issued at the end of a meeting held Sunday in Sfax.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Democratic Current, the Echaab Movement, the Workers' Party, the Popular Current, the Al Joumhouri Party, Tunisia Forward party, the Baath Movement and the Ettakatol party.

The meeting assessed "the political, social and economic situation currently in crisis, at the regional and national levels, owing to policy failures."

"This system is hostile to Tunisians, serving only the interests of lobbies and speculators," the statement said.

Besides, these political parties expressed intention to mobilise to defend those arrested, demand their immediate release and drop all legal proceedings against them.

Mechichi's government and the ruling system are responsible for the worsening of the social situation in the country, the political parties estimated, calling the civil society, social and human rights organisation, as well as the locals to partake Monday in a gathering outside the Sfax 2 Court to demand the release of those arrested.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Seven Dead, Dozens Injured as Angolan Police Shut Down Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.