Tunisia: Political Parties Call for Stopping 'Incrimination Policy of Social Protests'

Tunis/Tunisia — Political parties and the Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH-Sfax branch) voiced "their full support to the legitimate protests which claim employment, freedom and dignity," calling for stopping "the incrimination policy of social movements."

"The Mechichi government handled these protests with repression, unjust arrests of young protesters, undermining gains such as freedom of expression and the right to protest," they considered in a joint statement issued at the end of a meeting held Sunday in Sfax.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Democratic Current, the Echaab Movement, the Workers' Party, the Popular Current, the Al Joumhouri Party, Tunisia Forward party, the Baath Movement and the Ettakatol party.

The meeting assessed "the political, social and economic situation currently in crisis, at the regional and national levels, owing to policy failures."

"This system is hostile to Tunisians, serving only the interests of lobbies and speculators," the statement said.

Besides, these political parties expressed intention to mobilise to defend those arrested, demand their immediate release and drop all legal proceedings against them.

Mechichi's government and the ruling system are responsible for the worsening of the social situation in the country, the political parties estimated, calling the civil society, social and human rights organisation, as well as the locals to partake Monday in a gathering outside the Sfax 2 Court to demand the release of those arrested.